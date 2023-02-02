A man cut trip with wife short after in-laws hardly fed his son

Aneka Duncan

A recently married couple did not get to go on their honeymoon right after their wedding. They went on a tip a few months later. The man has a son from a previous relationship. While on this trip, his son was supposed to be cared for by his babysitter, whom they trust very much. His wife insisted that he stayed with her parents instead. After some hesitation, he agreed. (source)

The son, who is nine years old has some dietary restrictions due to medical reasons. He is only allowed to eat certain foods and a list of these was given to the in-laws. This list, the babysitter had no problem following, but the in-laws claimed the child is just "spoiled" and refused to take the situation seriously. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQw4K_0ka4XBSo00
Photo byLuke PennystanonUnsplash

He writes:

"The 4th day of the trip, he video called me and told me he'd been eating only snacks and hadn't eaten a warm meal in days. I was puzzled I asked if his grandparents didn't cook any of his regular meals on the list and he said no. They just gave him snacks." (source)
"I was absolutely livid, especially after I contacted MIL and after she told me she wasn't a 'personal cook' and that it wasn't her fault I spoil my son." (source)

Concerned for his son's health and very angry, he cut the trip short and went home right away. His wife was not very happy with this turn of events.

"My wife was upset saying instead of cutting the long waited for trip short, I should've let the babysitter take care of feeding him. We had a fight and she told me that her parents owed me nothing and that I always ruin things for us. Now I ruined the trip she paid for."

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationship# marriage# in laws# troubled relationship# viral

Comments / 52

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
6K followers

More from Aneka Duncan

A husband is feeling the wrath of his wife for missing her emergency call while on "tech-free" weekend trip

You meet the love of your life, get engaged and eventually get married. From then on it's the two of you against the world, together for ever until death do you part. But is it too much to ask a little 'me time" sometimes?

Read full story
17 comments

A woman is upset with her boyfriend for refusing to pay for a plane ticket for her

Women have fought for equal rights for a long time. And, in these modern times seemed to have achieved that goal. They want to be a man's equal and nothing less. But is it fair to pick and choose when they do not want to be treated equally?

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Americans to get climate credit of up to $121 - check your energy bill

California residents could see the Climate Credit applied to their bill earlier than usual this year. Utility companies in the state were ordered by The Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to apply up to $121 to their customers bills. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Tax rebate payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

A tax rebate of up $500 will be going out to millions of Americans. The state of Georgia has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of this to fund these one time payments. Georgia's state house pass the plan in a 170-1 vote. It is now up for further debate by the state Senate. (source)

Read full story
95 comments
Chicago, IL

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)

Read full story
43 comments
Washington State

Payments of up to $1200 available to American families - are you eligible?

The Washington state legislature passed the Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) in 2012. Hundreds of thousands of eligible individuals will benefit from this yearly $1,200 payment. (source)

Read full story
3 comments

Everyday Americans can help tackle the US current immigration issues by becoming private sponsors for refugees

A new program has been launched by the U.S. Department of State. It is called Welcome Corps, a private sponsorship program. The idea of the program is to take a community based approach by allowing everyday Americans to play a leading role in welcoming refugees to the United States. (source)

Read full story
560 comments

Woman faces criticism for choosing her new grandson over her daughter's dogs

A mother is caught between a rock and a hard place. Her two daughters, one with two dogs and one with a new baby. A woman is facing criticism for choosing her new grandson over two dogs. Her younger daughter has two dogs and travels for work. While she is away she would look after the dogs for her. She has been doing this for the past three years. Now, her older daughter has a baby and she wants to babysit her grandson. (source)

Read full story
7 comments

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)

Read full story
362 comments

One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)

Read full story
24 comments

Bride upset with husband-to-be for having female best man, she is opposed to the gender

Times have changed. How do you stay true to your beliefs without fear of backlash? How do you not alienate or upset others?. A bride-to-be has found herself in this situation. She is facing criticism from the internet for asking her husband-to-be, Kevin to choose a new best man for their wedding.

Read full story
10 comments

Dreamers should be worried as the DACA immigrant program comes under fire by Republican-led states

The United States Of America as long being known as the land of opportunity and where dreams come true. But is this only for some and not all?. A federal judge in Texas was asked by nine Republican-controlled states to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. They want this done over two years. Over 600,000 immigrants known as "Dreamers" would be affected negatively by this move. They would not be able to renew their deportation protections and work permits. (source)

Read full story
99 comments

A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear

Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward. Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)

Read full story
382 comments

A man broke up with his girlfriend after finding her chilling with her ex on his couch

It's a slippery slope being friends with an ex, especially if you are in another relationship. A man refused to accept his girlfriend's explanation after coming home to find her ex in his apartment. Here's the situation, his partner Lilly had told him she was going to invite a friend over to the apartment but failed to mention it was her ex-boyfriend. So he was quite shocked when he came home from the gym to find her "chilling with her ex" Kyle on his couch. (source)

Read full story
151 comments
Colorado State

Direct payments worth up to $1,044 going out to Americans

People living in Colorado have the opportunity to get some financial relief. The funds worth up to $1,044 can be used to offset income for rent, heat, property taxes and other everyday expenses. These payments would no doubt lessen the financial burden of many Americans, especially those of low-income households. (source)

Read full story
6 comments
Connecticut State

Bonus Payments Between $200 and $1,000 Going Out To Americans

Thank you checks worth up to $1,000 will be going out to essential workers in Connecticut. These payments are a way of showing appreciation to those who worked during the height of the pandemic. (source)

Read full story
15 comments
Dauphin County, PA

Tax Credit Of $250 Approved For Hundreds Of Americans - See If You Qualify

A select group of residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania will be getting a $250 tax credit. The credit is for volunteer emergency first responders and was approved by the county commissioners. This credit is a thank you to people for protecting the community by volunteering their time. (source)

Read full story

Bride's parents demand daughter have a $45,000 wedding and know she cannot afford it but want to brag to friends

The expectations of parents have risen. As children, it is not enough to move out, get a job, and have a traditional career. The older generations hope you live the lavish lifestyle they see on social media.

Read full story
215 comments

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy