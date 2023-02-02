A man cut trip with wife short after in-laws hardly fed his son

A recently married couple did not get to go on their honeymoon right after their wedding. They went on a tip a few months later. The man has a son from a previous relationship. While on this trip, his son was supposed to be cared for by his babysitter, whom they trust very much. His wife insisted that he stayed with her parents instead. After some hesitation, he agreed. (source)

The son, who is nine years old has some dietary restrictions due to medical reasons. He is only allowed to eat certain foods and a list of these was given to the in-laws. This list, the babysitter had no problem following, but the in-laws claimed the child is just "spoiled" and refused to take the situation seriously. (source)

Photo by Luke Pennystan on Unsplash

He writes:

"The 4th day of the trip, he video called me and told me he'd been eating only snacks and hadn't eaten a warm meal in days. I was puzzled I asked if his grandparents didn't cook any of his regular meals on the list and he said no. They just gave him snacks." (source)

"I was absolutely livid, especially after I contacted MIL and after she told me she wasn't a 'personal cook' and that it wasn't her fault I spoil my son." (source)

Concerned for his son's health and very angry, he cut the trip short and went home right away. His wife was not very happy with this turn of events.

"My wife was upset saying instead of cutting the long waited for trip short, I should've let the babysitter take care of feeding him. We had a fight and she told me that her parents owed me nothing and that I always ruin things for us. Now I ruined the trip she paid for."

What do you think about this?

