One-Time Payment From $672 Million Pot Going Out To Americans

Residents of New York will be getting some much needed financial relief soon. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement. Approximately 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will be getting the payments. The money is to be used to pay off overdue electric, water, heat and gas bills. This is the state's largest utility assistance program and is worth $673 million. (source)

"Every New Yorker deserves affordable energy, yet too many New Yorkers are at risk of having their lights turned off due to financial problems caused by the pandemic ," Hochul said. (source)

To be eligible for the money, bills must not have a past due balance through May 1, 2022. Utility services should not have a non-payment suspension for at least 30 days after the application or March 1. The state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the program. The purpose is to help make utility bills a bit less expensive. (source)

PSC chair, Rory Christian made the following statement.

“To address this major problem, the PSC has approved measures to strengthen and improve utility energy affordability programs to reduce consumer energy burden and address low-income customer needs.” (source)

