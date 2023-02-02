Bride upset with husband-to-be for having female best man, she is opposed to the gender

Times have changed. How do you stay true to your beliefs without fear of backlash? How do you not alienate or upset others?

A bride-to-be has found herself in this situation. She is facing criticism from the internet for asking her husband-to-be, Kevin to choose a new best man for their wedding.

Taking her dilemma to the internet, the bride-to-be shares that she was supposed to get married a few years ago, but then the pandemic hit. This, no doubt had changed her plans. The wedding was postponed until things got safer. Her fiancé had asked his decade-old friend to be his best man. The issue is that the best man has changed genders and is now a woman, named Amy. (source)

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash

She writes.

"Initially Amy had planned to not come out to Kevin until after the wedding, but after finding out that the wedding was going to be delayed, she came out to him." (source)

"Without consulting me, Kevin told her that he was fine with all of that and that if she was at a stage where she'd like to wear a dress when our wedding happened that he would find her a dress." (source)

She feels uncomfortable with the idea of the best man wearing a dress at her wedding and believes it will not sit well with her "very traditional family."

"I know that my family would have a lot of issues with Amy, which I'm sure would bring a lot of unwanted or outright rude attention towards her. For this reason, I've asked my fiancé to choose someone else to be his best man and requested that Amy attend as just a guest," she wrote.

The situation has caused a rift between the couple. Kevin believes if she feels so strongly against it, they should cancel the wedding.

What do you think about this?

