Dreamers should be worried as the DACA immigrant program comes under fire by Republican-led states

The United States Of America as long being known as the land of opportunity and where dreams come true. But is this only for some and not all?

A federal judge in Texas was asked by nine Republican-controlled states to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. They want this done over two years. Over 600,000 immigrants known as "Dreamers" would be affected negatively by this move. They would not be able to renew their deportation protections and work permits. (source)

For more than 10 years, DACA has protected hundreds of thousands of immigrants that lack legal status in the US. These people were brought to the US as children and they can live and work without fear of deportation. They, however, do not have permanent residency, a status that can only be granted by Congress. (source)

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

The Republicans' request calls into question the rules that the Biden administration to transform DACA into a federal regulation. This would give it a firmer legal stance. The memo that first created DACA by the Obama administration in 2012 was replaced by these regulations. In the summer of 2021, the 2012 DACA was ruled unlawful. This ruling blocked any first-time DACA applications but allowed the re-enrollment of current DACA recipients into the program. (source)

The states challenging DACA's legality are now asking that the Biden administration regulations issued last year be ruled unlawful as well.

"The Final Rule—as the latest manifestation of the DACA program—is substantively unlawful for the same reasons as the DACA Memorandum," the states said in their filing. "The Court should declare it unlawful and unconstitutional, vacate it in its entirety, and permanently enjoin its implementation (with a prudent transition for existing DACA recipients)."

