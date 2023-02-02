A woman finds it uncomfortable that her mother-in-law walks around the house in just a t-shirt and underwear

Having a good relationship with your in-laws is hard enough sometimes. But having them live with you, even for a short period can be quite uncomfortable and sometimes awkward.

Here's one woman's predicament. She is having her 75-year-old mother-in-law stay with her because she recently sold her house. The problem is that the mother-in-law walks around the house in way too few clothes, just a t-shirt and underwear. (source)

This is quite uncomfortable for the woman. The woman states her mother-in-law would get up in the night "to the kitchen for a drink, or to the bathroom" in the night. While this is fine, the problem is that she is only wearing just "a t-shirt and knickers." She feels she has seen a bit too much of her mother-in-law and doesn't think it is too much to ask for her to wear some pajama bottoms. (source)

She writes:

"It's not a long nightie type of t-shirt, but one that just sits above her knickers. I find this so...invasive or something. I just don't want to see MIL in her knickers." (source)

Awkward in-law relationships are all too common and many people would rather avoid them altogether.

A survey was done by iVilllage website in 2010. The result shows that 51 per cent of the participants choose to stay home and clean rather than spend time with their in-laws. And, another 28 per cent of women state that they have a negative relationship with their mother-in-law. (source)

