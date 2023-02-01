A man broke up with his girlfriend after finding her chilling with her ex on his couch

It's a slippery slope being friends with an ex, especially if you are in another relationship.

A man refused to accept his girlfriend's explanation after coming home to find her ex in his apartment. Here's the situation, his partner Lilly had told him she was going to invite a friend over to the apartment but failed to mention it was her ex-boyfriend. So he was quite shocked when he came home from the gym to find her "chilling with her ex" Kyle on his couch. (source)

Still in a state of shock and lividity, he asked Kyle to leave. Refusing to leave, Kyle insists that they were just "reminiscing on the good ole days." As the situation escalates, Lily finally asks Kyle to leave. Once alone, they began to argue with Lily saying he embarrassed her with the way he acted. She keeps insisting that she and Kyle are just friends and he only needed her advice. (source)

Photo by Ethan Sykes on Unsplash

Refusing to give in, he told her that if his "ex started having issues," she would not want him "comforting" her. Lily stormed out after the argument and they eventually broke up. (source)

He writes:

"It's a huge red flag for me that she said 'old friend' instead of ex. I wouldn't have been able to trust her again, you can't be in a relationship without trust or loyalty. I lost both from her." (source)

In 2022, YouGov conducted a poll of 1,000 Americans about remaining friends with an ex. The results showed that 17 per cent remained friends with all their exes and 37 per cent remained friends with some. And, 44 per cent said they are not friends with any of their exes. (source)

