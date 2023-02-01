Direct payments worth up to $1,044 going out to Americans

People living in Colorado have the opportunity to get some financial relief. The funds worth up to $1,044 can be used to offset income for rent, heat, property taxes and other everyday expenses. These payments would no doubt lessen the financial burden of many Americans, especially those of low-income households. (source)



The Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate was announced by Governor Jared Polis earlier this week. The purpose of the PTC program is to provide financial help to seniors and disabled persons. The state plans to spend more than $7 million on this program in 2023. For first time applicants of the PTC Rebate program, applications forms can be downloaded from, completed and mailed back to the state's Department of Revenue. For those who have applied for the PTC in the last two years, applications can be done online. (source)

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

To qualify, residents must have lived in the state for the entire 2022 year. The total income for single filers cannot be more than $16,925 and no more than $22,858 for married couples filing jointly. The rebates will paid based on the date the application is processed. For applications that are processed before March 10, direct deposits will be available on April 5 and checks will be mailed before April 15. Direct deposits will be available on July 5 and checks mailed before July 15 for applications that are processed before June 10. The same process applies for applications that will be processed in September and December. (source)

Eligible residents must also meet the following criteria.

(source)

Be 65 years or older

Be a surviving spouse, 58 years or older. If you were divorced before your spouse died, you are not considered a surviving spouse

Be a disabled person of any age that was unable to engage in any gainful activity for medical reasons

During the PTC period, you have paid property tax, rent or heating bills

You were not claimed as a dependent on someone else’s federal income tax return

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.