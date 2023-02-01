Bonus Payments Between $200 and $1,000 Going Out To Americans

Thank you checks worth up to $1,000 will be going out to essential workers in Connecticut. These payments are a way of showing appreciation to those who worked during the height of the pandemic. (source)

The program, known as Premium Pay was estimated to be worth $30 million originally. However, the amount was increased by $75 million after an influx of applications. Checks worth between $200 to $1,000 will be going to more than 150,000 essential workers. (source)

Comptroller of the state, Sean Scanlon made the following statements.

“During times of difficult uncertainty, Connecticut's frontline workers stepped up and kept our grocery stores open, our hospitals operational, our communities safe, and so much more." (source)

“They were essential to getting us through the pandemic, and this payment is just one small way we can thank them. By providing some relief, we can show how grateful we are to our heroes." (source)

Qualified essential workers must have worked for the state between March 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022. Only employees that worked in the private sector qualify. Federal, state, or municipal government agency workers are not qualified. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination priority lists are followed by the program. Eligible jobs are categorized by the CDC as 1A or 1B. Applications should have been completed by the October 1, 2022 deadline. The income amount could not exceed $149,999. Payments will start being processed on February 1, 2023. (source)

