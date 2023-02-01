Tax Credit Of $250 Approved For Hundreds Of Americans - See If You Qualify

A select group of residents of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania will be getting a $250 tax credit. The credit is for volunteer emergency first responders and was approved by the county commissioners. This credit is a thank you to people for protecting the community by volunteering their time. (source)

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries made the following statement.

"The hundreds of volunteers in Dauphin County are committed to protecting us every day, and we need to do what we can to keep that volunteer force as robust as possible." (source)

Last year there was an estimated 312,000 emergency calls dispatched in the county. This number included 50,000 EMS and 12,000 fire calls. Volunteer firefighters and EMS contributed 20 percent of the dispatch calls. The county has approximately 40 volunteer fire departments. (source)

“Just acknowledging their volunteerism and acknowledging their commitment to service is huge,” said local Halifax Fire Department chief Tim Neiter, ABC 27 reported. (source)

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

The county hopes that this tax credit will encourage others to volunteer as first responders. There is a nationwide staff shortage for essential services, so volunteering is of great help and importance.

“The crime, the car accidents, the fires, the hazards at home — they’re not dwindling at all," Pries said, according to a local outlet." (source)

"So, the numbers keep increasing, but the numbers of volunteers out there are decreasing, so this is one small way to say thank you to the volunteers for the great work they have done, are doing, and will continue to do for members of their community.” (source)

Eligible recipients must live in Dauphin County and be a volunteer first responder. Payments will start going out in February and will be given out by the department you volunteer for. The tax credit will be continued every year. (source)

