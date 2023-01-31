Bride's parents demand daughter have a $45,000 wedding and know she cannot afford it but want to brag to friends

The expectations of parents have risen.

As children, it is not enough to move out, get a job, and have a traditional career. The older generations hope you live the lavish lifestyle they see on social media.

And no, these types of parents will not help you foot the bill of their expectations. A daughter took to Reddit to explain the situation.

Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash

Every culture has different views on who should pay for a wedding. Centuries ago, the bride's parents were responsible for paying for the event. But, in modern times, the couple foots the wedding bill. (source)

The Reddit poster explains that she is 28, the guy is 32, and both of their parents are happy with the wedding plans. But there is one problem. Her parents want a "massive church wedding with a few hundred guests". But she and her future husband prefer a small Jamaican ceremony. (source)

She writes:

"We are willing to do what my parents want but I am unwilling to foot the bill. My mom and I met with a wedding planner for an estimate. $35-$45 thousand dollars."

"If we go to the resort we have picked out it will cost like $10,000. And that includes paying for his parents, and nephew to join us."

"My parents know how much money I earn and are insisting that I pay for the wedding myself. We have been very clear. If they want to show off to their friends, they can pay for it."

LendingTree found that 45% of newlyweds aged 18 - 53 amassed debt paying for their wedding. The borrowed sun ranges from $10,000 to $50,000 and more. (source)

The daughter added that her mother gaslight her. The mom called the Reddit poster the worst for "denying her the chance to see her only daughter married in front of friends and family." (source)

But the daughter said she just is not willing to pay for it. And stated that her mother is the unreasonable one. She explains "My parents can afford to pay for the wedding. It might just means putting off replacing their car this year." (source)

What do you think about this?

