Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500.

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Qualified homeowners with a 2019 gross income of up to $150,000 will receive $1,500. A $1,000 payment will be given to those with a gross income between $150,000 and $250,000. Renters will receive a $450 payment if their gross income is $150,000 or less. Homeowners with an income of more than $250,000 are not eligible, neither are renters with more than $150,000 in income. Homeowners who are exempt from property taxes or make P.I.L.O.T. (payments-in-lieu-of-tax) payments are also not eligible. Renters that live in tax-exempt, subsidized or campus housing are also not eligible. (source)

Applications can be submitted online, by phone at (888) 238-1233, or by mail.

