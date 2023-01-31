Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment From $600,000 Pot

Residents of Bradley Village, Illinois that have paid property taxes can claim payments from a $600,000 pot.

The Daily Journal reports that approximately $1.5 million and $1.6 million in rebates have already been paid to residents. The original deadline to apply for these payments was January 31, 2022. The deadline has now been extended to the end of February. The Bradley village administration states the reason for the extension is to make sure that everyone eligible gets the rebate. They believe that more residents should have applied. Also, an additional $600,000 has come available. (source)

Mayor Mike Watson was given the go-ahead from the village trustees to extend the deadline. As this is the first year of the program, everything is being done to ensure residents have enough time to apply. It is not likely that a second extension will be given and this will not be a repeated practice in the coming years. (source)

“I don’t want anyone to say they didn’t have a chance to gain the refund,” he said after a meeting. “If they don’t get this done now they should have no qualms.” (source)

The villagers voted for the administration to increase its sales tax rate to 8.25%, which lead to an influx in sales tax. This increase in revenue allowed for the creation of this rebate program. To qualify, you must have paid property taxes in 2021 and completed the application process. (source)

