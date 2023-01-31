Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment Worth Up To $800

Residents of South Carolina have about two weeks to apply for tax rebate worth up to $800. The original deadline to file your 2021 income tax and be qualified for this payment was October 17, 2022. However, if you missed filing your taxes by then, you are in luck. The deadline has been extended, the new date to file by is now February 15, 2023. (source)

Eligible residents' 2021 tax liability will determine the amount they will receive. Tax liability is the amount owed after taxes are filed and credits are subtracted. Residents whose tax liability amount is less than $800, the rebate they receive will be the amount of their tax liability. However, if the tax liability amount $800 or greater, they will receive rebate payment of $800. (source)

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Residents with an outstanding amount owed to the government, may not get as much their tax liability. Any outstanding individual income tax bill will be subtracted from the rebate amount. The difference will then be refunded as the rebate. (source)

The payments are scheduled to go out in March for late filers. Those who filed their taxes by the original deadline of October 17, 2022 already received their rebates by the end of last year. For more information on this rebate, you can visit the state's Department Revenue website or by calling 803-722-1958. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.