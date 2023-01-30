More Migrants Gain Entry: Biden Wants America To Avoid Population Shrink

Americans may not like it. But their homeland is taking in more foreign residents.

In December 2022, border crossings were the highest since Biden took office.

States like Texas and New York are scrambling to find places to house the influx of Mexicans. Despite that, the country opened a new program for more migrants.

Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash

Biden's administration announced the new program earlier in January 2023. The focus was on three nations. It aimed to help poor people enter the country while ensuring they avoided a treacherous journey. Over 7,500 migrants from Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua received approval to come to America. (source)

"Data obtained by CNN reveals that more than 800 Nicaraguans have been approved, about 2,000 Haitians have been approved and more than 4,700 Cubans have been approved for travel. To qualify, migrants have to have a sponsor in the US and undergo screening and vetting. Since October, more than 26,000 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the US, according to the data." (source)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and reps in 19 other states are against these policies. They made court suits to have the rule blocked. They complain about a lack of notice before the rule's approval. (source)

But Biden's administration said a declining population and decreased border crossings contributed to them approving the migrant program. (source)

The Biden team is paying attention to the issues facing China and France due to an aging population. French people have protested against their government raising the retirement age. Democrat officials think it is critical to guard against a shrinking population. To avoid increasing the retirement age and asking people to have more kids, select small migrant programs are opening up. (source)

What do you think about this?

