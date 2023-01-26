Cyberattack Settlement - Americans Can Get Between $500 and $2,500

A class action lawsuit was filed against the San Andreas Regional Center concerning a 2021 data breach. The center is a medical system that offers specialized services to persons with disabilities. (source)

The SARC had sent letters to the affected individuals informing them of the breach. The lawsuit claimed that the center failed to have the proper cybersecurity measures in place to protect consumer data. (source)

The SARC has agreed to settle the lawsuit, even though it has admitted to no wrongdoing. Eligible claimants will receive payments between $500 and $2,500. An undisclosed sum may already been paid to other claimants to resolve the allegations. Two years of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection is also offered to each qualified claimant. Any out-of-pocket expenses incurred because of the breach, will also be reimbursed. (source)

There are five options available to consumers regarding the settlement. They can object, submit a claim, exclude themselves, attend a hearing or do nothing. To receive a payment claims must be filed by April 12, 2023. Excluding themselves must be done by March 13, 2023. Objections can also be heard at the Final Approval Hearing on August 2, 2023, in person or through Microsoft Teams. Visit the SARC website for more information about submitting a claim. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.