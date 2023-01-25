Users Of Major Credit Website To Receive Payment From $3 Million Settlement

Credit Karma is accused of tricking its customers into thinking they are pre-approved for credit cards they would normally not be qualified. Between February 2018 and April 2021, the website also alleged a 90 per cent approval rate for these products. However, once the product is applied for, the customers did not receive them. (source)

The charges against Credit Karma were announced in September of 2022 by the FTC. The company was also ordered to discontinue using such claims. The FTC finalized an order of $3 million to settle the charges on Monday. Customers will be compensated for wasting their time applying and the impact it had on their credit reports and scores. (source)

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine made the following statements.

“Credit Karma’s false claims of ‘pre-approval’ cost consumers time and subjected them to unnecessary credit checks." (source)

"The FTC will continue its crackdown on digital dark patterns that harm consumers and pollute online commerce.” (source)

Credit Karma has denied the claims in a statement to The U.S. Sun.

It told The U.S. Sun: "We fundamentally disagree with allegations the FTC makes in their complaint, but we reached this agreement to put the matter behind us so we can maintain our focus on helping our members find the financial products that are right for them." (source)

Credit Karma will pay the settlement amount to the FTC and they will then pay the eligible consumers. To be eligible for payment, you must have signed up for Credit Karma and have your application for credit cards or loans denied. (source)

