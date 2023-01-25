Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)

“Everyone in WA should be able to meet their basic needs and care for their loved ones, and that means paying for essentials: housing, food, being able to see a doctor when you're sick".(source)

Photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash

Eligible residents would receive monthly payments that are 100 per cent the fair market value of a two bedroom apartment. The amount of these units in Washington ranges from $892 to $2,199 monthly. These payments would go to approximately 7,500 participants. If the number of applications exceeds the budget, recipients would be randomly selected. (source)

To qualify, applicants have to meet the following requirements.

(source)

Applicants must be 18 years or older

Be homeless

Pregnant

Have immigrant, asylee, or refugee status

Have a disability or behavioural health disorder

A parent with at least one child under five years old.

Leaving foster care, juvenile or criminal justice systems

Ending a relationship or living situation because of domestic violence

The House Committee has not voted on this bill yet, so it is not guaranteed to pass. But, if it does, payments would be sent out for 24 consecutive months.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.