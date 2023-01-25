New AI app criticized as users allowed to talk with Hitler and Jesus

AI advancements have created incredible technology like chatGPT.

But people think software developers have gone too far. A new app allows users to communicate with bots said to include characters like Hitler and Jesus. (source)

The backlash comes as people claim these historical figures are too controversial. Artificial intelligence powers Historical Figures. It allows users to have text conversations with bots by stimulating historical personalities. (source)

The app is available in the Apple App Store in the "Education" category. The chat platform got published earlier this month. Yet, it is already trending high on app charts. (source)

Photo by Aideal Hwa on Unsplash

Here is how Historical Figures describes its software, "With this app, you can chat with deceased individuals who have made a significant impact on history from ancient rulers and philosophers to modern-day politicians and artists. Simply select the historical figure you want to chat with and start a conversation. You can learn about their life, their work, and their impact on the world in a fun and interactive way." (source)

The app features over 20,000 personalities, including Abraham Lincoln, Plato, Benjamin Franklin, and Princess Diana. But the character options of Jesus and Adolf Hitler make most users uncomfortable. (source)

Many people said the app was creative and helpful. But should not be used in schools. One sarcastic Twitter user wrote, " Yes, this is very historically accurate and useful and should definitely be used in classrooms." Some believe the app introduces users to old beliefs they want to leave in the past, especially in the case of Hitler. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.