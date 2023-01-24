Pizza Hut's Arena-Sized Pie Breaks World Record

The Guinness Book of World Records has recognized Pizza Hut for making the world's largest pizza on January 18. The pie was made of 3,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, approximately 8,800 pounds of cheese and almost 630,496 pepperoni. It covered approximately 14,000 square feet of the Los Angeles Convention Centre. (source)

With the help of YouTuber Airrack (Eric Decker), Pizza Hut's workers rolled out the dough, spread the sauce and put on the toppings. “The Big New Yorker" is a pepperoni pizza with foldable slices to be eaten on the go. This old favourite is making its comeback to the Pizza Hut menu and the record-breaking pie was made in honour of its return. (source)

Mobile broilers were used to cook the pie in sections. It was then cut up into 68,000 slices. According to David Graves, a resident of Pizza Hut, most of this record-breaking pie was given to several charities.

A group of Italian chefs made a gluten-free pizza measuring 13,580 square feet in 2012. They held the previous Guinness Book of World Records for the largest pizza.

