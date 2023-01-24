Major Changes Coming To Kroger Pharmacies - Will It Be Good For Its Patients?

Kroger has announced the start of clinical trials at some of its locations. Some select Kroger pharmacies and Little Clinics will now serve as free clinical trial sites. Based on the type of trial, compensation may be available for participants. (source)

With over 2,800 pharmacies and 220 Little Clinics, Kroger Health is helping over 17 million customers in 35 states. Clinical trials will not be launched in all stores; however, Kroger Health will start in-store trials at select locations beginning in early 2023 and continue throughout the year. (source)

The grocery chain's healthcare division, Kroger Health wants to improve everyone's access to quality research. Colleen Lindholz is the president of Kroger Health; she made the following statements. (source)

"Access to care is one of our country’s most significant determinants of health, and this is an area where Kroger Health can make a meaningful impact." (source)

"We are passionate about increasing accessibility among diverse participants and working with like-minded pharmaceutical industry sponsors, contract research organizations, and health systems to reach better solutions and improve patient outcomes together." (source)

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Sponsored by Persephone BioSciences, Kroger Health has joined the clinical trial Argonaut. The purpose of the study is to increase the understanding of gut and immune health and the relationship it has with different diseases. Another goal of the study is to focus on colorectal cancer and find out treatments and preventative measures. (source)

To be qualified for this study, participants must be over 18 years old. Must have an upcoming routine colonoscopy. Be able to provide blood and stool samples before colonoscopy and during follow-ups. Contact 833-317-0661 for more information.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.