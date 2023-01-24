The Doomsday Clock Update - Should We Be Concerned?

It has long been predicted that humanity will eventually destroy itself. The instrument that scientists have used to predict how much time we have left before such an event occurs is the Doomsday Clock. (source)

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists is a nonprofit media organization. The scientists from this organization, will be revealing their updated findings on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. This organization, for the past 75 years, has shared its thoughts on how much time the world has before its destruction. Things such as climate change, wars and the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be speeding up the process. (source)

The clock is a reminder to warn humanity of how close we are to the full destruction of the planet from using our man made technologies. According to its website, the Bulletin states that there are many dangers we will face to survive. The clock should serve as a "metaphor" and reminder of this. (source)

The unveiling on Tuesday will be the first since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022. This is feared to have moved the clock even closer to our "doom". (source)

