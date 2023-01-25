Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents

Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)

Carmen is now facing criticism and backlash from conservatives about the name. They feel that she chose the name because it is associated with left-leaning ideology. John French, a republican council member told the CT Insider that the name was turning people with right-leaning views away. (source)

"It's a shame," French said. “But one of the things you learn not to do in business is cause controversy. In this case, 'woke,' I believe, will hurt them." (source)

Carmen explained her thoughts when trying to come up with a name for her diner. She wanted something quick and easy to say and relates to waking up in the mornings and having a drink of coffee. She also wanted to include an egg yolk in her logo, so she needed a word where she could replace the "o" with the yolk. Carmen told the CT Insider that she is Mexican and knows nothing about what the 'woke' association means to some people. (source)

Photo by Hans Vivek on Unsplash

By the time she learned of the controversy of her diner's name, she already spent thousands of dollars on advertising. Menus, cup sleeves, and signs, were all printed bearing the diner's name. (source)

Not all residents are as quick to criticize Carmen. Despite the uproar caused by the name, the diner has been quite busy. Carmen told the insider that business is booming and everyone thinks the food is excellent. She appreciates the town's support and does not plan to change the diner's name. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.