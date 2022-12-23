Save Hundreds On Heating Expenses This Winter

With temperatures continuing to drop, heating expenses are increasing by the day. But all is not lost, there are several things can be done to help save on heating expenses this holiday season and throughout the winter. (source)

Jeremy Kerr is a mechanical expert who works with C&E Mechanical in Saskatchewan, Canada. He suggests trying the following tips to lower energy costs throughout the winter months.

Keep registers and vents open - this ensures that the heat and air can properly circulate throughout your home. Also keep any exhaust venting outside the house free of ice, snow and debris. Keep furnace filters clean - according to the Department of Energy, energy consumption can decrease by 15 per cent simply by replacing a dirty filter. Turn down the thermostat at night - reduce your heating bill by at least two per cent for every one degree that the thermostat is turned down. Also, turning down the thermostat by four or five degrees at night or when no one is home can decrease your bill significantly. Invest in a high-efficiency furnace - upgrading to a high-efficiency furnace can save consumers at least 16 per cent on their bills. Invest in proper insulation - to save a significant amount of money proper insulation is a must. Your furnace will function at its maximum capacity and runs for much longer when no drafts or wind are coming inside.

As state and federal government continue to work on programs to lower energy costs. Americans can also help themselves by utilizing these tips. (source)

