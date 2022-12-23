Shopping At Walmart - A Better Experience in 2023?

For the holiday season, Walmart aims to provide its customers with a better and more convenient shopping experience. To meet their shopping needs, customers are being offered new deals, products and programs. Walmart intends to roll over these changes along with a lot more savings to their customers into the year 2023. (source)

Below are six changes to expect when shopping at Walmart in 2023.

Discount and Sales - in its most recent Consumer Insights Guide, Walmart said it is expanding its gift selections and adding thousands of more Rollback products. Inventory - more products will be offered in the electronics, home goods and beauty departments. The toy department will see an additional 1,400 new toys with prices starting as low as $25. Flash Picks is a discount section added to the website that offers limited-time online deals. Returns - Walmart Holiday Guarantee allows customers to return products purchased on or after October 1 through January 31. Curbside return is also now available. Some stores also offer Walmart Plus members a home pickup option for their returns. Online Shopping - two new amazing features are now available on the website. Virtual Try-On and View in Your Home allow customers to visualize clothes on their bodies or mentally insert pieces of furniture in their homes. By using the Walmart App, customers can now scan and add a store item directly to a gift registry. Giving Back - Walmart's Spark Good initiative allows customers to round up their purchases and donate to the charity of their choice. New Bag Policy - Effective January 1, 2023, Walmart will be banning single-use plastic or paper bags in some states. This ban will go into full effect on January on January 18, 2023.

Walmart states that 81 per cent of its customers say the reason they shop there is because of the low price/cost of products. So, to maintain customer loyalty, the retail chain is doing everything it can to keep its customers happy. (source)

