Denver, CO

Thousands Of Americans To Receive Up To $600 in Bonuses

Aneka Duncan

Before the start of the new year, thousands of Americans will receive surprise bonus checks worth up to $600. The city of Denver will be giving out these payments to its employees to combat its staffing shortage issues. This program mirrors the city's 2021 decision to give all its employees $400 for getting their Covid-19 vaccinations. (source)

The bonuses were approved on Monday by the City Council to get the money to most employees by Friday. In 2022 Denver experienced major staffing shortages, which impacted departments and agencies citywide. The payments are in appreciation for the hard work and dedication the employees showed during this time. Pay raises were also given to those who worked in person at least half of the time. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i5TQ_0jrjq0y300
Photo byPhoto by Omid Armin on Unsplash

The program will cost the city an estimated $6 million. To pay for it, the city will use the money that it has saved from not paying the salary for vacant job positions. The sheriff's department will contribute the most money of $1.4 million. According to the city’s budget director, Stephanie Karayannis Adams, this money would have remained unused if the bonuses were not approved. The city is also hoping these payments will increase the retention of its remaining employees. (source)

Are You Qualified?

At least 8,300 Denver city employees have qualified for these payments. Eligible employees must be continuously employed by the city from September 30 to December 30 of 2022. Both full and part-time employees are qualified, however, on-call workers working less than 30 hours weekly are not eligible. Due to their own organizations and agreements for salary collective bargaining, the sheriff, fire and police departments are also ineligible. Judges, magistrates, volunteers board and commission members are ineligible as well. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

