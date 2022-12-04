Students To Get Up To $6,895 In Student Aid

Thousands of American students can now apply for almost $7,000 in Pell Grants for this up-coming school year. This form of financial aid is tailored toward low-income students attending college and other secondary schools, such as trade academies. Pell Grants are different from other student aid as that in most cases they are never asked to be repaid. (source)

To qualify for these grants, students must be from low-income households and do not have much to contribute towards their education. To qualify for the grant, you must complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Whether or not you get the grant will be based on the information provided in the application. During the application process, the amount of your Expected Family Contribution will be used to determine if you are qualified or not. (source)

The current academic year deadline to submit a FAFSA application has already passed earlier this June. However, for the 2023-2024 academic year, the deadline to submit a FAFSA application is June 30, 2023. Students that already have a college degree are not eligible to apply. The majority of applicants are undergraduates.

