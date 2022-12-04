Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus Checks

A little holiday cheer just in time for Christmas. The state of Arkansas is giving up to $1,500 in bonuses to thousands of its teachers. These payments are a way of saying thanks and showing support to the teachers that worked through the pandemic. (source)

This one-time payment is available to all veteran teachers in the Fort Smith Public School District (FSPS). Teachers that teach in regular classrooms and adult education can apply. Instructional specialists, interventionists and special education coordinators are eligible as well. District-level administrators are unfortunately not eligible, however, principals and assistant principals can apply. (source)

This program was approved in May. Payments will start going out soon and teachers will receive them on December 15, 2022. There are 26 schools in Fort Smith and approximately 1,033 teachers can qualify for these payments. (source)

Other Money News

Teachers can also expect a pay increase. The 2022-2023 contract year base pay of $38,500 will increase by $5,500 to $44,000. Altogether, teachers' salaries have increased by an average of 5.89 per cent. This is a pay hike of approximately $3,471.81. Teachers' paychecks should start showing an increase of about $800 to $6,300 for the following contract year. These bonuses and pay increases are courtesy of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. (source)

