Fort Smith, AR

Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus Checks

Aneka Duncan

A little holiday cheer just in time for Christmas. The state of Arkansas is giving up to $1,500 in bonuses to thousands of its teachers. These payments are a way of saying thanks and showing support to the teachers that worked through the pandemic. (source)

This one-time payment is available to all veteran teachers in the Fort Smith Public School District (FSPS). Teachers that teach in regular classrooms and adult education can apply. Instructional specialists, interventionists and special education coordinators are eligible as well. District-level administrators are unfortunately not eligible, however, principals and assistant principals can apply. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJ7A9_0jWiXhTM00
Photo byPhoto by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

This program was approved in May. Payments will start going out soon and teachers will receive them on December 15, 2022. There are 26 schools in Fort Smith and approximately 1,033 teachers can qualify for these payments. (source)

Other Money News

Teachers can also expect a pay increase. The 2022-2023 contract year base pay of $38,500 will increase by $5,500 to $44,000. Altogether, teachers' salaries have increased by an average of 5.89 per cent. This is a pay hike of approximately $3,471.81. Teachers' paychecks should start showing an increase of about $800 to $6,300 for the following contract year. These bonuses and pay increases are courtesy of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# teachers# economy# financial relief# politics

Comments / 1

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
2420 followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Students To Get Up To $6,895 In Student Aid

Thousands of American students can now apply for almost $7,000 in Pell Grants for this up-coming school year. This form of financial aid is tailored toward low-income students attending college and other secondary schools, such as trade academies. Pell Grants are different from other student aid as that in most cases they are never asked to be repaid. (source)

Read full story
California State

Up to $1.3 Billion Available in Retention Bonuses for Health Care Workers

Healthcare workers in California are eligible for retention bonuses worth up to $1.3 billion. According to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Medical Association, this program is funded through the state's budget. Employees of hospitals, hospital-affiliated clinics and skilled nursing facilities are all eligible. Physicians who work in these facilities can also apply. (source)

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)

Read full story
7 comments
Toledo, OH

Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 Million

Financial relief is on its way for thousands of Ohio residents. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the state will be spending approximately $240 million. This money is aimed towards helping residents that are in medical debt. The state is working with a nonprofit organization that will buy and wipe out the debt. Supporters of this method believe that if other states adopt this strategy, it will help to alleviate the medical debt crisis across the country. (source)

Read full story
27 comments
Jacksonville, AR

Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?

Thousands of Americans are about to receive a little holiday cheer just in time for the Christmas season. Bonuses worth between $500 and $5,000 will be given out to teachers, support staff and other employees of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District in Arkansas. These payments were approved by the school board district in the earlier part of November. (source)

Read full story
Rochester, NY

New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year

One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)

Read full story
288 comments

Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?

Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)

Read full story
121 comments
California State

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)

Read full story
207 comments
Chicago, IL

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)

Read full story
20 comments
Delaware State

Financial Relief - November 30 Deadline To Apply

Residents of Delaware who have not received a 2022 relief rebate check, can get a one-time payment of $300. But time is running out, as the November 30 application deadline is fast approaching. (source)

Read full story
Hawaii State

One-Time Tax Rebate Worth $300 Still Waiting To be Claimed

Some residents of Hawaii are still waiting on their one-time $300 tax rebate. This simply could be due to mistakes made while filling out tax papers. If you are one of these people, you still have time to correct the issue. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Boise, ID

Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?

Residents of Boise, Idaho, can apply for up to $1,000 in payments. The City of Boise Property Tax Rebate Program is worth $1.2 million dollars and is set to begin in December. It was approved in November by the city counsel and the mayor. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?

New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Champaign County, IL

American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months

The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)

Read full story
45 comments
New York City, NY

New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly

For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)

Read full story
234 comments
San Francisco, CA

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit

About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)

Read full story
23 comments
Dekalb County, GA

Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500

DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)

Read full story
40 comments
Madison, WI

Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000

Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy