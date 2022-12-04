Up to $1.3 Billion Available in Retention Bonuses for Health Care Workers

Healthcare workers in California are eligible for retention bonuses worth up to $1.3 billion. According to Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Medical Association, this program is funded through the state's budget. Employees of hospitals, hospital-affiliated clinics and skilled nursing facilities are all eligible. Physicians who work in these facilities can also apply. (source)

Are You Eligible?

To be eligible, an employee must be working in a California medical facility during the eligibility period of July 30 to October 28, 2022. To receive the payment, workers must at least be part-time employees during the specified qualification timeline and must be directly employed or contracted by a qualifying facility. Employees that don't work for the same employer are still eligible to apply, as long as they worked during the qualifying time and meet the minimum requirements. (source)

These retention bonuses will be distributed through the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS). Those who are eligible must complete a two-step process. In step one, involves registering for the COVID-19 healthcare worker retention bonus with DHCS. Once registered, you can then apply via the portal that has been available since November 29. (source)

All applications must be submitted by December 30 and payments are expected to start in January 2023. source)

