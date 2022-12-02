Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)

Residents that have had their service disconnected or have been threatened with disconnection will receive this one-time payment. This money will also go to households that have less than 25 per cent fuel supply to maintain their service. (source)

Gross income levels must be at the federal poverty guidelines or below by 175 per cent to qualify for the payment. Residents will then see the money credited to their utility bills or heating system repair costs. (source)

Photo by Photo by Precondo CA on Unsplash

Applications are by appointment only, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. Contact (216) 350-8008 or go to the Step Forward website to schedule your appointment. To apply, you will need to provide some information that can be uploaded on the website or emailed to heapdocuments@stepforwardtoday.org. Documents can be mailed to the Step Forward Main Drop Box at 2203 Superior Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114. All documents must be provided no less than three days before the appointment. (source)

The documents needed are listed below and must be copies, not originals.

(source)

Photo ID for each person on the gas and/or electric bill

Social Security Cards

Birth Certificates

Proof of disability, if applicable

Proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for all household members

Current gas and electric bills

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.