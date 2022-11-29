Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?

Thousands of Americans are about to receive a little holiday cheer just in time for the Christmas season. Bonuses worth between $500 and $5,000 will be given out to teachers, support staff and other employees of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District in Arkansas. These payments were approved by the school board district in the earlier part of November. (source)

The amount of money an employee will receive is calculated based on the employee's position with the board. Teachers will receive $5,000 while the support staff will receive $2,500. A $500 bonus will also be given to all eligible employees under the district's operating fund. Previously, $11 per day in COVID-19 special payments were given to eligible employees. (source)

Photo by Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash

According to the district superintendent, Jeremy Owoh, payments are set to start going out at the end of next month. Employees that qualify for the $5,000 bonus will get one half of the amount in December and the other half in June. These bonus payments are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the district's operating fund. This program is estimated to cost more than $1.5 million. (source)

