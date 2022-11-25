New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year

One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)

The Rochester City Council has already approved the program to be implemented and payments will start going out next year. Another 175 residents will get the same $500 during the second year of the program. The purpose of this relief package is to help close the wealth gap and provide much-needed resources to marginalized communities. It also aims to assist residents to become homeowners. (source)

Carlet Cleare, the city of Rochester's spokesperson said the city is still working on finalizing the program. Building partnerships between the stakeholders and the community, policies, finding researchers and building a communications team. These are all a working progress. (source)

Photo by Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Eligibility

You must meet the following requirements to be eligible for this program.

(source)

Household incomes must be at or below the federal poverty level of 200 per cent

Must be 18 years or older

Must be a current Rochester resident with an established one-year residency.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

