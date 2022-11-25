Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?

Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)

After completing the application, recipients of the payments were chosen based on their income levels. According to officials approximately 24,750 residents have received the payment. David Scrase is the cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Secretary. He made the following statement. (source)

“We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

Photo by Photo by Precondo CA on Unsplash

The Deputy Secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department is Angela Medrano. She believes these payments are a welcome relief to thousands of struggling New Mexico residents. She made the following statements. (source)

“Many low-income New Mexico families have experienced substantial economic and personal losses.

“These funds will help people in our communities who need the extra money to feed and house their families.”

Residents whose applications were rejected, will receive an email from the state informing them of the decision. Applications that have already been rejected will not be reconsidered. (source)

