Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?

Aneka Duncan

Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)

After completing the application, recipients of the payments were chosen based on their income levels. According to officials approximately 24,750 residents have received the payment. David Scrase is the cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Secretary. He made the following statement. (source)

“We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0uQE_0jMw7bhx00
Photo byPhoto by Precondo CA on Unsplash

The Deputy Secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department is Angela Medrano. She believes these payments are a welcome relief to thousands of struggling New Mexico residents. She made the following statements. (source)

“Many low-income New Mexico families have experienced substantial economic and personal losses.
“These funds will help people in our communities who need the extra money to feed and house their families.”

Residents whose applications were rejected, will receive an email from the state informing them of the decision. Applications that have already been rejected will not be reconsidered. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# financial relief# inflation# economy# politics

Comments / 102

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
2202 followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Rochester, NY

New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year

One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)

Read full story
286 comments
California State

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)

Read full story
207 comments
Chicago, IL

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)

Read full story
20 comments
Delaware State

Financial Relief - November 30 Deadline To Apply

Residents of Delaware who have not received a 2022 relief rebate check, can get a one-time payment of $300. But time is running out, as the November 30 application deadline is fast approaching. (source)

Read full story
Hawaii State

One-Time Tax Rebate Worth $300 Still Waiting To be Claimed

Some residents of Hawaii are still waiting on their one-time $300 tax rebate. This simply could be due to mistakes made while filling out tax papers. If you are one of these people, you still have time to correct the issue. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Boise, ID

Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?

Residents of Boise, Idaho, can apply for up to $1,000 in payments. The City of Boise Property Tax Rebate Program is worth $1.2 million dollars and is set to begin in December. It was approved in November by the city counsel and the mayor. (source)

Read full story
1 comments

Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?

New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)

Read full story
4 comments
Champaign County, IL

American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months

The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)

Read full story
43 comments
New York City, NY

New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly

For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)

Read full story
234 comments
San Francisco, CA

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit

About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)

Read full story
23 comments
Dekalb County, GA

Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500

DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)

Read full story
38 comments
Madison, WI

Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000

Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)

Read full story
12 comments
Wake County, NC

North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses

Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)

Read full story
51 comments
Nebraska State

You Get A Pay Increase

Workers in Nebraska are getting an increase in wages, made possible by the residents voting for the change. A certain number of signatures must be collected for a measure to be brought to the public for voting. These initiatives give the electorate the power to make policies into laws, without the approval of state legislatures or the governor. (source)

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Workers to Get up to $1,000 in Bonuses

Eligible first responders to get a $1,000 bonus from a program worth $125 million. Florida's Essential First Responders Recognition Program is handing out these payments. Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, spoke about this at a previous event in Jacksonville, where he also presented some first responders with their checks in person. (source)

Read full story
54 comments

Target Stroller Recall - Do You Have One?

Target has issued an urgent notice for one of their popular strollers. (source) The recall issued is for the Mockingbird single-to-double stroller. There have been 138 reports of the frames cracking. This cracking poses the potential of kids getting hurt while riding in the stroller. (source)

Read full story

American Families to Receive 4.5 Billion for Heat Reduction Costs - Are You Eligible?

With the winter approaching and heating costs set to rise, millions of Americans will get financial relief. (source) Americans will get help to reduce their energy cost from the 4.5 billion provided by the Biden-Harris administration. (source)

Read full story
Georgia State

Elimination Of The Pink Tax

Customers are finally getting good news from CVS and will benefit in a big way. (source) The drug retailer announced that it will eliminate taxes on all store-brand menstrual products in 12 states. Customers nationwide will also see a 25 per cent decrease in price for these products. (source)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy