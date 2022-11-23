One-Time Tax Rebate Worth $300 Still Waiting To be Claimed

Some residents of Hawaii are still waiting on their one-time $300 tax rebate. This simply could be due to mistakes made while filling out tax papers. If you are one of these people, you still have time to correct the issue. (source)

To ensure you receive your payments, all information must be correct and up to date. Some common mistakes can be about your home address, filing status and bank details. Not correctly filling out financial information, including the exemption verification section, child support payments or wage garnishments can also cause a delay in receiving payments. (source)

The week of September 12, the first 100,000 payments went out. According to Governor David Ige, approximately $294 million will be sent out to qualified residents. Paper refunds are being made in batches of 2,000 and will increase to 90,000 per week once the check stocks arrive. Residents who chose mail delivery and filed their taxes by July 31, should have received their checks by October 31. Direct deposits will be made to the same account on file if there is no change in the information. For those who filed after July 31, payments will be issued within 10 weeks after being received by the Hawaii Department of Taxation (DOTAX).(source)

Eligibility

Qualified residents must have lived in Hawaii for nine months. Taxpayers making less than $100,000 yearly and couples making less than $200,000 will get $300 each. Meaning a family of four will get $1,200. Those making more than $100,000 and couples making more than $200,000 will get $100 each including their dependents. (source)

