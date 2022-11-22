Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?

Residents of Boise, Idaho, can apply for up to $1,000 in payments. The City of Boise Property Tax Rebate Program is worth $1.2 million dollars and is set to begin in December. It was approved in November by the city counsel and the mayor. (source)

You must be an Idaho resident, home value should be less than $800,000 and total income after medical expenses can be no more than $32,230 per year. These requirements of the state's Circuit Breaker Program must be met to be qualified. You must also meet one of these requirements. You have to be 65 or older, was a prisoner of war (POW) or held hostage, be a widow or widower, be blind or have another disability. (source)

The Circuit Breaker Program completed its approval process back in April. All approved residents will be sent a letter and application form in December. Applications can also be completed at local libraries, the Senior Center and the Boise City Hall. Application deadline will be May of 2023. (source)

According to the state’s tax commission, Ada County has received more than 4,500 applications for the rebate program in the past. Out of the 4,500 applications, 2,371 were from Boise residents. There is no concrete agreement if an applicant will receive the full $1,000 or an approximation. (source)

