Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source)

Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)

“Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (G.I.F.T.) will provide economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way to combat poverty our most impacted community members face.”

All transgender, non-binary, intersex and gender nonconforming residents are eligible. To apply, you must live in San Francisco, be at least eighteen and earn less than $600 per month. First name, phone number and email address can be submitted online. Applicants must also be willing to take a survey and complete one every three months. (source)

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

To complete the application, these supporting documents must be provided.

(source)

Photo identification

Income verification documents

W2 form

Paystubs and bank statements

Award letters from Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability, Student Financial Aid and CAP

Proof of lease and official mail

Self-Attestation and homeless verification letters

The application deadline is December 15. Fifty five individuals will be selected to participate. For any questions, contact Lyon-Martin at (415) 213-1717 or by email at GIFT@lyon-martin.org. (source)

