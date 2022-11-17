Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit

About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)

During the first week of November, 500,000 payments went out. With a million more to be sent each week until January. The Department of Revenue has already issued 1.3 million refunds for more than $1.2 billion. A majority of these refunds were paper checks. (source)

Chapter 62F, a law passed in 1981, requires the state to return any excess revenue. Massachusetts had a net tax revenue of almost $42 billion. The tax revenue is $38.87 billion according to state law. So, these payments are from the overflow. Thus, Massachusetts had an extra $3 billion in revenue and for the second time in 40 years, the state had to return this money. (source)

Photo by Blogging Guide on Unsplash

Are You Eligible?

All residents that filed their 2021 on or before October 17, 2022 are qualified for this credit. Those that have requested an extension are also qualified. Late filers are also eligible and are given a grace period to file. They will receive their payment at a later date. Payments will be received about a month after filing. (source)

Residents that have outstanding tax bills, unpaid child support payments or other debts may not receive the full 14 per cent. The money will probably go towards the debt. High income earners will receive a higher amount, as the rebate is approximately 0.7 per cent of their taxable income. (source)

Payment Timeline

Payments started going out on November 1 through to December 15. These payments are in the form of direct deposits and checks. For direct deposits, the payment should be labelled MASTTAXRFD on your statement. Checks will arrive in the mail along with information about Chapter 62F. Under this law, the only other Massachusetts had given back to their residents was in 1987, where each taxpayer was given 25 cents.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.