Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000

Funding worth 3.4 million is available in Wisconsin. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,000 in bonuses. This payment is a thank-you for working during the pandemic. It is also a helping hand for the high cost of living due to inflation. This announcement was made by Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison, Wisconsin. She also made the following statements below. (source)

“I am grateful for the hard work, long hours and deep commitment to our community that our employees show."

“It’s nice that we can find a way to recognize them without burdening our taxpayers.”

Are You Eligible?

At the moment, this is only a proposal. For payments to start going out, they would have to be approved by the city council. If approved, all city employees will receive up to $1,000 by the end of February 2023. Full-time employees are eligible for the entire $1,000, while part-time workers will get a prorated amount. (source)

The city is looking to spend 3.4 million on this bonus program for about 2,900 city employees. It is unclear if the council will approve this plan. The mayor, however, does have the support of the President of the city’s legislative body. Keith Furman said he is excited that the city can find a way to reward their incredible employees and he is looking forward to supporting this plan once it comes to the council. (source)

