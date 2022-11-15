North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses

Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source)

The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)

Eligibility

Teachers from many groups in the WCPSS are eligible for these bonuses.

(source)

English as a second language (ESL) teachers in elementary schools

K-5 teachers

Instruction specialists

Special education instructors that teach regular curriculum

Teachers who trained from 2019 to 2020

WCPSS intervention and those who will teach the academically or intellectually gifted (AIG) from 2022 through to 2024.

Another eligibility rule is staff members must be employed by WCPSS on the first of the month that the bonus is paid. (source)

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Participating K-5 teachers are eligible for $2,000, but will only get $1,000 if they do not achieve "mastery" in their modules. This is according to the WCPSS. (source)

The training modules are from 1-4 and 5-8. To be eligible for the $1,000 bonus, Pre-K teachers only need to complete modules 1-4. Teachers who take part, but fail to achieve mastery will receive $500. (source)

Participants will receive their money in two equal parts, one check per cycle. (source)

The payments go out in November 2022, May 2023, November 2024 and May 2024. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.