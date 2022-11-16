You Get A Pay Increase

Workers in Nebraska are getting an increase in wages, made possible by the residents voting for the change. A certain number of signatures must be collected for a measure to be brought to the public for voting. These initiatives give the electorate the power to make policies into laws, without the approval of state legislatures or the governor. (source)

ABC News reported that Nebraskans voted 59 per cent in support of Initiative 433. Thanks to this high voter percentage, the state's minimum wage will increase from $9 to $10.50 per hour. This increase of $1.50 will take place in January. Wages will keep going up by $1.50 until the year 2026. Once the wage reaches $15, it will be adjusted yearly based on inflation. The state of Nebraska has 958,260 employees, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So, this change will have an impact on many people's lives. (source)

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

On The Federal Level

The minimum wage is $7.25 at the federal level. One of President Biden's campaign promises was to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour at the federal level has not happened. This issue could have been a part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. However, it was voted against in the chamber by Senator Krysten Sinema and eight Democrats. (source)

During the midterm election, the Democratic Party kept control of the Senate but are still at risk of losing the House. This means that the Republican Party can block any attempt made by the Democrats to raise wages nationwide. President Biden, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and other Democrats have pledged to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. (source)

In the meantime, Hawaii's wages will be $18 per hour by 2028. This is thanks to a bill that was passed this spring. Through a ballot initiative, Florida's minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour by 2026. New York's wages will increase statewide yearly until it reaches $15 per hour, as this state does not have a ballot initiative. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.