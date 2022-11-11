Target Stroller Recall - Do You Have One?

Target has issued an urgent notice for one of their popular strollers. (source)

The recall issued is for the Mockingbird single-to-double stroller. There have been 138 reports of the frames cracking. This cracking poses the potential of kids getting hurt while riding in the stroller. (source)

The lower side frame of the stroller is the cause of the problem. Of the 138 reports, eight were for injuries of cuts, scratches and bruises. (source)

The strollers with lot numbers between 20091 and 22602 are the affected ones. The lot number is near the top basket in the inner left side of the frame. (source)

The strollers have black, light blue, dark blue, pink or light green canopies and black seats. (source)

The cost of these strollers range between $395 to $450. Consumers are encouraged to stop using this product immediately. (source)

If you are the owner of one of these strollers, you can contact Mockingbird for a free frame reinforcement kit. The kit has two frame clamps which can be attached to the stroller sides. These clamps will reinforce the frame. (source)

These strollers were available at Target, hellomockingbird, babylist and goodbuygear. They were first available on the market in 2020. (source)

The recall was issued on November 10 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. (source)

