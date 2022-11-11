Target Stroller Recall - Do You Have One?

Aneka Duncan

Target has issued an urgent notice for one of their popular strollers. (source

The recall issued is for the Mockingbird single-to-double stroller. There have been 138 reports of the frames cracking. This cracking poses the potential of kids getting hurt while riding in the stroller. (source)

The lower side frame of the stroller is the cause of the problem. Of the 138 reports, eight were for injuries of cuts, scratches and bruises. (source

The strollers with lot numbers between 20091 and 22602 are the affected ones. The lot number is near the top basket in the inner left side of the frame. (source

The strollers have black, light blue, dark blue, pink or light green canopies and black seats. (source

The cost of these strollers range between $395 to $450. Consumers are encouraged to stop using this product immediately. (source

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPs2d_0j7aWhs300
Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash

If you are the owner of one of these strollers, you can contact Mockingbird for a free frame reinforcement kit. The kit has two frame clamps which can be attached to the stroller sides. These clamps will reinforce the frame. (source)

These strollers were available at Target, hellomockingbird, babylist and goodbuygear. They were first available on the market in 2020. (source)

The recall was issued on November 10 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. (source

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

# parents# children# target# money# lifestyle

