Elimination Of The Pink Tax

Aneka Duncan

Customers are finally getting good news from CVS and will benefit in a big way. (source)

The drug retailer announced that it will eliminate taxes on all store-brand menstrual products in 12 states. Customers nationwide will also see a 25 per cent decrease in price for these products. (source)

All generic Health and Live Better menstrual products will also see a 25 per cent price reduction. There was no mention of price cuts for name-brand products. (source)

These changes came into effect on October 13. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRsvR_0iaOYtkA00
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

The states that will see the tax elimination are Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The sale taxes will be paid by CVS in these states and five other states do not charge sales tax. (source)

In a report from CNN Money, CVS said laws prohibiting third parties from paying sales taxes prevented them from doing so in more states. (source)

CVS and other retailers have always faced criticism for charging the "pink tax" on necessary female health products. (source)

According to critics, these products are a necessity and customers should not have to pay the same sales taxes as luxury items. (source)

"Too often period products are taxed as luxury items and not recognized as basic necessities," said advocacy group Alliance for Period Supplies. (source)
"Period products are taxed at a similar rate to items like decor, electronics, makeup, and toys." (source)

During the announcement, CVS did not confirm if these are permanent price cuts. (source)

