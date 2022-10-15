Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years

Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source)

The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)

To be eligible, residents must be receiving County employment services from the General Relief Opportunities for Work Program (GROW). (source)

Through TAYportunity, GROW will provide services to support youths receiving General Relief benefits. (source)

The program assists youths that have had limited education and career opportunities. Youths experiencing homelessness are also eligible. (source)

The purpose of the program is to train the participants to develop new skills. These skills are then utilized in gaining employment, apprenticeships and becoming entrepreneurs. (source)

“These young people have had to develop personal strength and resilience to overcome so many challenges in their lives. Much like all of us, they just need an opportunity to put their talents and abilities to work," said Supervisor Solis in a press release. (source)

"Offering guaranteed income could very well be the key to fully unlocking their potential,” she also said. (source)

There is no confirmed date for the payments to start. (source)

TAYportunity uses employment, apprenticeship training and entrepreneurship to develop new career opportunities. (source)

Participants can earn an income while gaining work experience through employment. Jobs can be from the County department or private employers in many different areas. Such as clerical, construction, general office and retail. (source)

Participants doing the apprenticeships will gain experience in aerospace, bioscience, construction, and manufacturing. (source)

For entrepreneurial endeavours, TAYportunity explores potential new business and product ideas. (source)

StreetCraft CulturalXCreative will partner with the entrepreneur participants. They will take part in virtual and in-person training sessions. (source)

A mentor is provided to the participants. This mentor will assist in developing new skills and work experience. They also help in finding full-time employment. (source)

Participants will also develop skills in market creativity, writing business plans and getting proper licenses and certificates. (source)

