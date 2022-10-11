Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments

Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source)

These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)

According to The Idaho Sun, Governor Brad Little said that the state has already issued 192,000 checks for a total of $133 million dollars. He also stated that the payment timeline is for residents who have filed their taxes on time. (source)

As a part of a $1 billion program, these payments are ways to decrease the state's budget surplus and taxes, while increasing funding for education. (source)

Eligible residents will receive $600 for joint filers and $300 for individuals for this 2022 Special Session rebate. Checks amounts are calculated based on the most recent approved tax information on file. (source)

These rebates can be subject to federal taxation, but not by the state of Idaho. (source)

To be eligible, residents must have lived in Idaho in 2020 and 2021. During these years, income tax or Form 24 must have been filed.(source)

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

To meet other requirements, you must have lived in the state for more than 270 days or kept a home for a full year. (source)

Late tax filers can still claim a rebate, if they file their 2020 and 2021 returns by December 31. This according to a spokesperson from the Idaho Tax Commission said to the Capital Sun. (source)

Payments will be via direct deposit if you provided valid banking information when filing your 2021 return. All other payments will be mailed to the most recent address on file. (source)

Rebates will first be applied to any owed taxes or unpaid child support. (source)

Track your payments using the "Where’s My Rebate" tool. You will need your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. Your Idaho driver's license number, state-issued ID number, or 2021 Idaho income tax return can also be used. (source)

