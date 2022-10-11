Deadline Fast Approaching For Millions of Americans To Claim Up To $400 Rebates

Aneka Duncan

The residents of Illinois can receive up to $400 this year. To receive these payments, tax returns must be submitted by the October 17 deadline. (source

The state budget of $46.5 billion for 2023 was signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year. (source

The amount taxpayers can receive varies and is based on the status of their tax filings and the number of dependents claimed. This is according to The State Journal-Register. The amount received can be up to $400. (source

Taxpayers who are single and made less than $200,000 last year will receive a $50 rebate. (source

Couples who file together and had an income of less than $400,000 will receive $100. (source

As an added benefit, residents with dependents in their household can expect to get a little extra cash. An amount of $100 will be paid per dependent for a maximum of three dependents per eligible taxpayer. (source

The payments started going out on September 12 and will continue throughout the year. (source

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwqJx_0iTtYngo00
Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

October 17 is the date to remember as anyone who files their taxes by this date is eligible for the rebate. Residents who did not file their taxes can still cash by getting a property tax rebate of up to $300. This rebate can be filed through the mail or electronically. (source

This tax package states Mr Pritzker, "brings real improvements to the lives of working families." (source

As reported by CBS Chicago, not everyone agrees with this program, including Republicans. They believe this to be an "insulting temporary election-year gimmick." (source

Other States Offering Support 

The state of Massachusetts is set to give $3 billion in rebates to their residents who have filed 2021 taxes by the October 17 extended deadline. (source

These rebates are an overflow from the state's net tax revenue. Tax revenue, under state law, is capped at $38.87 billion. A review done by auditor Suzanne Bump for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, found the state had $42 billion. This amount is more than what is allowed by the state's law. (source

Starting October 7, California will be sending their residents direct payments of up to $1050. As a part of relief programs worth $12 billion, residents will get Middle-Class Refunds worth between $200 and $1050. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# rebate check# money# economy# inflation# taxes

Comments / 3

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
449 followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Georgia State

Elimination Of The Pink Tax

Customers are finally getting good news from CVS and will benefit in a big way. (source) The drug retailer announced that it will eliminate taxes on all store-brand menstrual products in 12 states. Customers nationwide will also see a 25 per cent decrease in price for these products. (source)

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Guaranteed $1,000 Monthly For Three Years

Los Angeles County's new pilot program will give $1,000 monthly for three years. (source) The program known as TAYportunity will randomly select 300 youths between the ages of 18 and 24. (source)

Read full story
6 comments

New Yorkers To Get Up To $275

Starting this week, nearly 2 million New York households receive the tax credit payments. To be eligible for these additional payments, residents must have filed their 2021 taxes. Furthermore, they also must have received the earned income tax credit or child tax credit (source)

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Tax Cuts Up To $1,000

Following weeks of arbitration, millions of Missouri taxpayers are eligible for relief. As of January 1, 2023, the state income tax will see a decrease from 10.25 per cent to 4.95 per cent. This is thanks to legislation signed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson. (source)

Read full story
7 comments

Monthly Social Security Payments Of Up To $4,194

Starting today, monthly Social Security checks of approximately $4,194 are being sent to millions of Americans. (source) Benefit payments are being sent to more than 60 million Americans born between the 1st and 10th of the month, and also on October 19 and 26. This is just a day before the 2023 cost of living adjustment is to be announced. (source)

Read full story
11 comments

Parents To Get Up To $300 Monthly

Before the end of this year, millions of American families could benefit from the revised version of the child tax credit. This is thanks to a group of senators wanting to bring back monthly payments. (source)

Read full story
90 comments
Idaho State

Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments

Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source) These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)

Read full story
14 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks

Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)

Read full story
52 comments

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy