Deadline Fast Approaching For Millions of Americans To Claim Up To $400 Rebates

The residents of Illinois can receive up to $400 this year. To receive these payments, tax returns must be submitted by the October 17 deadline. (source)

The state budget of $46.5 billion for 2023 was signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year. (source)

The amount taxpayers can receive varies and is based on the status of their tax filings and the number of dependents claimed. This is according to The State Journal-Register. The amount received can be up to $400. (source)

Taxpayers who are single and made less than $200,000 last year will receive a $50 rebate. (source)

Couples who file together and had an income of less than $400,000 will receive $100. (source)

As an added benefit, residents with dependents in their household can expect to get a little extra cash. An amount of $100 will be paid per dependent for a maximum of three dependents per eligible taxpayer. (source)

The payments started going out on September 12 and will continue throughout the year. (source)

Photo by Viacheslav Bublyk on Unsplash

October 17 is the date to remember as anyone who files their taxes by this date is eligible for the rebate. Residents who did not file their taxes can still cash by getting a property tax rebate of up to $300. This rebate can be filed through the mail or electronically. (source)

This tax package states Mr Pritzker, "brings real improvements to the lives of working families." (source)

As reported by CBS Chicago, not everyone agrees with this program, including Republicans. They believe this to be an "insulting temporary election-year gimmick." (source)

Other States Offering Support

The state of Massachusetts is set to give $3 billion in rebates to their residents who have filed 2021 taxes by the October 17 extended deadline. (source)

These rebates are an overflow from the state's net tax revenue. Tax revenue, under state law, is capped at $38.87 billion. A review done by auditor Suzanne Bump for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, found the state had $42 billion. This amount is more than what is allowed by the state's law. (source)

Starting October 7, California will be sending their residents direct payments of up to $1050. As a part of relief programs worth $12 billion, residents will get Middle-Class Refunds worth between $200 and $1050. (source)

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources.