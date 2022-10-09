Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks

Aneka Duncan

Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source)

Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)

In an October 3 news conference, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made the announcement. (source)

"I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. (source)
"Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic." (source)

Confirmation emails were sent on October 6, informing applicants if they were approved or denied for this one-time payment. Emails were sent on October 7 to those who were denied regarding the status of their applications. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4ZXj_0iRrZ1hw00
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Applicants who chose direct deposit will receive the money within ten business days. This is according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. (source)

Applicants who chose debit card compensation will receive their money within three to four weeks. (source)

These one-time payments for the states' frontline workers were confirmed by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Twitter. (source)

"Today, @GovTimWalz and I announced that Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 in bonus pay," she said. (source)
"Our frontline heroes have put their lives on the line every day during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for our communities. (source)
"This is just one small way we can say thank you." (source)

240 followers

