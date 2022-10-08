Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Aneka Duncan

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?

The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)

The state's Senior Tax Freeze will get faster savings through the proposed legislation. This allows for disabled and senior homeowners to have their property tax rates frozen. (source

Before the proposed legislation, the unadjusted rates had to be paid up-front. This could be especially difficult for those on a low or fixed monthly income. The savings then comes in the form of rebate checks. But, homeowners won't see or enjoy these savings for months, as the processing time can be quite lengthy. (source

The introduction of Bill S259 and Bill 1501 will lessen the financial burden for many. The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee has already moved the bills forward. (source

This program, Mr. Stanfield states, will bring much-needed and quicker financial relief to those who need it most. (source

"This small, but impactful modification to the program will dramatically simplify the entire reimbursement process so that seniors can receive their credits efficiently," said Mr. Stanfield. (source)

High Property Taxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kAKg_0iQt1rOx00
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The average property tax bill for a resident of New Jersey in 2021 was $9,284, which is one of the highest in the world. This further highlights the importance of this program. Property tax hikes can have a major impact on the bank accounts of seniors and disabled residents that have low or fixed incomes. (source

Are You Qualified?

For this Senior Freeze program, 161,000 New Jersey residents were eligible. This works out to an average payment of $1,192 made to each qualified person. This is according to the local website North Jersey. (source

To see these savings, residents have to meet these qualifications.

Applications for 2021 are to be submitted no later than the October 30th deadline. (source

Applicants must have a combined income of $94,178 or less and must have lived at the house as of December 21, 2017. (source

The freeze can only be applied to one home. (source

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is in no way advice at all, please seek professional help before making any decisions. The post got written based on accredited news sources. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# tax credit# rebates# politics# economy

Comments / 63

Published by

News you care about.

N/A
240 followers

More from Aneka Duncan

Parents To Get Up To $300 Monthly

Before the end of this year, millions of American families could benefit from the revised version of the child tax credit. This is thanks to a group of senators wanting to bring back monthly payments. (source)

Read full story
31 comments
Idaho State

Thousands of Idaho Residents to Receive $600 in Payments

Thousands are still waiting, while over 190,000 Americans have already received their $600 checks. (source) These payments started going out on September 26 to be completed before Thanksgiving. (source)

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

Deadline Fast Approaching For Millions of Americans To Claim Up To $400 Rebates

The residents of Illinois can receive up to $400 this year. To receive these payments, tax returns must be submitted by the October 17 deadline. (source) The state budget of $46.5 billion for 2023 was signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year. (source)

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks

Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)

Read full story
44 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy