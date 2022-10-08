Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?

The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)

The state's Senior Tax Freeze will get faster savings through the proposed legislation. This allows for disabled and senior homeowners to have their property tax rates frozen. (source)

Before the proposed legislation, the unadjusted rates had to be paid up-front. This could be especially difficult for those on a low or fixed monthly income. The savings then comes in the form of rebate checks. But, homeowners won't see or enjoy these savings for months, as the processing time can be quite lengthy. (source)

The introduction of Bill S259 and Bill 1501 will lessen the financial burden for many. The Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee has already moved the bills forward. (source)

This program, Mr. Stanfield states, will bring much-needed and quicker financial relief to those who need it most. (source)

"This small, but impactful modification to the program will dramatically simplify the entire reimbursement process so that seniors can receive their credits efficiently," said Mr. Stanfield. (source)

High Property Taxes

The average property tax bill for a resident of New Jersey in 2021 was $9,284, which is one of the highest in the world. This further highlights the importance of this program. Property tax hikes can have a major impact on the bank accounts of seniors and disabled residents that have low or fixed incomes. (source)

Are You Qualified?

For this Senior Freeze program, 161,000 New Jersey residents were eligible. This works out to an average payment of $1,192 made to each qualified person. This is according to the local website North Jersey. (source)

To see these savings, residents have to meet these qualifications.

Applications for 2021 are to be submitted no later than the October 30th deadline. (source)

Applicants must have a combined income of $94,178 or less and must have lived at the house as of December 21, 2017. (source)

The freeze can only be applied to one home. (source)

