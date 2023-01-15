Utah Festival Opera presents the best of the classics with CAROUSEL Photo by Public Domain

The Utah Festival Opera is a world-class opera in Logan, Utah that has been providing high quality performances since 1992. Founded by Michael Ballam and his wife Linda Smith Ballam, the festival puts on five operas every summer as well as several concerts throughout the year. The productions are held at the Ellen Eccles Theatre and usually feature internationally acclaimed singers from around the world. In addition to its mainstage shows, UFOMT also offers educational programs for students of all ages to learn more about music and theatre through workshops with professional artists.

Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Photo by Public Domain

The mission of UFOMT is “to bring great works of art alive” which it does through its commitment to producing top-notch performances each season while reaching out into local communities with outreach activities such as lectures, master classes for aspiring performers or directors plus free student matinee presentations during their regular seasons so that everyone can experience live opera no matter what their economic status may be. They also provide an opportunity for those who want to get involved in production side by offering internships throughout different departments such as marketing or artistic administration where they can gain hands on experience working behind the scenes running a professional theater company while learning valuable skills along way.

Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Photo by Amanda Wray

Overall, the Utah Festival Opera provides entertainment value combined with education opportunities making it one popular cultural attraction in the area, not only because it allows people witness some great operas but because they strive make these experiences accessible to everyone.