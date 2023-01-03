Fear of Failure Photo by Dr. Jim Taylor

The fear of failure is a fear that everybody of us had in some part of their life, or still have. It is a common theme in literature, as it is a universal emotion that everyone experiences at some point in their lives. This fear can manifest itself in different ways, such as a fear of being judged, a fear of not being good enough, or a fear of not achieving one's goals.

One example of the fear of failure can be found in the works of Shakespeare, specifically in the play "Hamlet." In this play, the character of Hamlet is filled with self-doubt and is afraid of failing to avenge his father's death. He struggles with the fear of not being able to live up to the expectations placed upon him, and this fear ultimately leads to his downfall.

Another example of the fear of failure can be found in the novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee. In this novel, the character of Atticus Finch is faced with the fear of failing to defend Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of rape. Atticus knows that he is up against the odds and that he may not be able to save Tom, but he is determined to do everything in his power to try.

The fear of failure is also a central theme in the novel "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In this novel, the main character, Jay Gatsby, is driven by his fear of failure and his desire to be successful. He is determined to achieve his goals and to prove himself to those around him, but his fear ultimately leads to his downfall.

The fear of failure is also a common theme in the works of J.D. Salinger, specifically in the novel "The Catcher in the Rye." In this novel, the main character, Holden Caulfield, is constantly struggling with the fear of failure and the fear of not being good enough. He is constantly seeking approval and validation from those around him, but his fear of failure holds him back and prevents him from achieving his goals.

One of the more recent examples of the fear of failure can be found in the popular novel "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins. In this novel, the main character, Katniss Everdeen, is chosen to participate in the Hunger Games, a brutal and deadly competition. She is afraid of failing and of not being able to survive the games, but she ultimately overcomes her fear and becomes a symbol of hope and rebellion.

In conclusion, the fear of failure is a universal emotion that has been explored in literature for centuries. Whether it is the fear of not living up to expectations, the fear of not being good enough, or the fear of not achieving one's goals, this fear can hold individuals back and prevent them from reaching their full potential. However, as demonstrated in these examples, it is possible to overcome this fear and to find success despite the challenges that may come along the way.