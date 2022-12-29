Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4 Photo by Public Domain

A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the winter storm, an atmospheric river is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to coastal areas on Tuesday, with higher elevations receiving up to 5 inches. This atmospheric river could be as strong as a Category 4 on a scale that tops out at 5. The National Weather Service has advised that locally, up to 7 inches of rain are possible over favored peaks and higher terrain, with a slight chance of thunder around San Francisco. Moderate to heavy rain is expected throughout Tuesday, with 5 inches expected locally, 2 to 4 inches along the coast, and 2 to 3 inches further inland. The weather advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until 6 p.m. PST on Tuesday evening.

Northern California Mountains Photo by Public Domain

As of Monday evening, wet weather was already causing transportation issues on BART trains throughout the Bay Area, with delays of up to 20 minutes expected system-wide. The National Weather Service reported that rain was beginning to develop in the areas surrounding San Francisco Airport at around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

In addition to the rainy conditions, the weather service has issued a wind advisory for coastal communities from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. The advisory took effect late on Monday night and is set to remain active through Tuesday morning. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, with local gusts reaching up to 60 mph over ridges and peaks.

These weather conditions can be dangerous and may impact travel and daily activities. It is important to stay updated on weather forecasts and to take necessary precautions.