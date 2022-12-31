Action Movies That Set New Standards in Their Genre

1. "The Matrix"

The Matrix is a science fiction action film released in 1999. It was written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano.

The film is set in a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly living inside a simulated reality, or "the Matrix," created by sentient machines to distract and subdue the human population while their bodies are used as an energy source. The main character, Neo, is a computer programmer who is drawn into a rebellion against the machines by a group of rebels led by Morpheus and Trinity.

The Matrix was a critical and commercial success and has since become a cultural phenomenon. It is known for its innovative special effects, use of slow motion, and its exploration of philosophical themes such as reality, consciousness, and free will. The film spawned three sequels, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Matrix Resurrections and has inspired numerous imitators and parodies.

The Matrix - 1999Photo byPublic Domain

2. "Die Hard"

"Die Hard" was released in 1988 and became an instant classic. It was praised for its innovative blend of action and humor, as well as for Willis' performance as McClane. The film was a critical and commercial success and spawned four sequels, including "Die Hard 2: Die Harder" (1990), "Die Hard with a Vengeance" (1995), "Live Free or Die Hard" (2007), and "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013).

In addition to Willis and Rickman, the film also starred Alexander Godunov as Karl, one of the terrorists, and Paul Gleason as Deputy Police Chief Dwayne T. Robinson, who initially mistrusts McClane. The film was directed by John McTiernan, who also directed films such as "The Hunt for Red October" and "Predator."

Die Hard - 1988Photo byPublic Domain

3. "Mad Max: Fury Road"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" is a 2015 action film directed by George Miller and starring Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky, a former police officer turned wanderer who is drawn into a rebellion against a tyrannical ruler in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland. The film also stars Charlize Theron as Furiosa, a warrior who leads a group of rebels in search of a better life, and Nicholas Hoult as Nux, a former soldier who becomes a key member of the rebellion.

The film was praised for its fast-paced action, visually stunning cinematography, and strong performances from the cast. It received numerous awards and nominations, including six Academy Awards and six BAFTA Awards.

In addition to Hardy, Theron, and Hoult, the film features a supporting cast that includes Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, and Courtney Eaton.

Mad Max: Fury Road - 2015Photo byPublic Domain

4. "The Bourne Ultimatum"

"The Bourne Ultimatum" is a 2007 action-thriller film directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Matt Damon as Jason Bourne, a former CIA operative suffering from amnesia who is trying to uncover the truth about his past. The film is the third installment in the Bourne film series, which is based on the novels by Robert Ludlum.

In "The Bourne Ultimatum," Bourne continues his search for the truth about his past and his connection to the CIA's Treadstone program, which trained him to be a highly skilled assassin. He travels to various locations around the world, including Moscow, London, Paris, and New York, as he tries to evade capture by CIA agents who are determined to silence him.

Other cast members in the film include Julia Stiles as Nicky Parsons, a former Treadstone operative who helps Bourne in his quest; David Strathairn as Noah Vosen, a CIA agent who is in charge of the operation to capture Bourne; and Joan Allen as Pamela Landy, a CIA agent who is sympathetic to Bourne and helps him uncover the truth about his past.

It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

The Bourne Ultimatum - 2007Photo byPublic Domain

5. "Lethal Weapon"

"Lethal Weapon" is a 1987 American buddy cop action film directed by Richard Donner. It stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh, two LAPD officers who team up to solve a case involving the death of a former police officer and the drug trafficking ring he was investigating. The film was a commercial and critical success, and spawned three sequels and a television series.

Mel Gibson plays Martin Riggs, a reckless and suicidal detective who becomes more stable and finds new purpose in life through his partnership with Murtaugh. Danny Glover plays Roger Murtaugh, a more seasoned detective who is approaching retirement and initially resists working with Riggs, but eventually comes to respect and rely on him.

Other cast members include Gary Busey as Mr. Joshua, the main antagonist and a ruthless hitman, Tom Atkins as Michael Hunsaker, a former police officer and drug dealer, and Mitchell Ryan as General Peter McAllister, a corrupt military officer involved in the drug trafficking ring. The film also features supporting performances from Darlene Love, Traci Wolfe, and Jackie Swanson.

"Lethal Weapon" is known for its action scenes, buddy cop dynamic, and comedic elements, and has become a classic of the genre. The film was followed by three sequels, "Lethal Weapon 2" (1989), "Lethal Weapon 3" (1992), and "Lethal Weapon 4" (1998). A television series adaptation of the film was also produced and aired from 2016 to 2019.

Lethal Weapon - 1987Photo byPublic Domain

